Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

