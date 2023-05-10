Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after buying an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

