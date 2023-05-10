Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,783 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 192,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter.

PEY opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

