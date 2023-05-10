Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,950 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

