First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.46% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,409.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

