McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $388.72 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

