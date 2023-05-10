Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYW opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

