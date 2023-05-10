Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

