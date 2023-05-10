FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,393,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

