Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $257.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.