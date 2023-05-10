Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,304 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after buying an additional 272,638 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $12,614,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 328,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 267,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 711,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

