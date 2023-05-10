Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BSCO opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

