Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 489.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

