Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

