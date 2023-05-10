Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

