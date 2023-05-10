Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.35 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.