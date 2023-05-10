Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.35 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

