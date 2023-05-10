Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,101,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

