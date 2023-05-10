Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of UL opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

