Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 359.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $814.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.