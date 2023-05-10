Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers.

