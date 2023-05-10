Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.