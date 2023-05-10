PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 1,776,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

