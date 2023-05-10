CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

