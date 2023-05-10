Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.63 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

