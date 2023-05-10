Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,551 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

