Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

