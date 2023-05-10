Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

