Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

