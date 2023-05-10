Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.