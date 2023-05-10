KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,138,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,200 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,678 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

