Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

