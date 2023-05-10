Palisade Bio (PALI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

PALI stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.55. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palisade Bio stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of Palisade Bio worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Palisade Bio

Separately, Maxim Group raised Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.