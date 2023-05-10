Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

