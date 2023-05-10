Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

