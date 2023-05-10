Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.