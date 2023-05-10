Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

