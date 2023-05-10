Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,469 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

