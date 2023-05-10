Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Blackbaud worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,632,000 after purchasing an additional 171,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,561 shares of company stock worth $3,168,442. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

BLKB stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.