Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

