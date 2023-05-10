Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,433 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

