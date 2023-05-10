Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

VMC opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

