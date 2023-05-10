Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $19,887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PII opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

