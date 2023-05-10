Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Equity Residential by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after buying an additional 110,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.