Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

