Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

LPLA stock opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

