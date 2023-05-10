Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

