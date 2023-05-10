Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 891,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 195.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LICY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Li-Cycle

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

