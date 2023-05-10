Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

RF stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

