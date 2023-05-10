Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.73 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $20,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 195,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 191,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

