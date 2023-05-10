Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.41 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

